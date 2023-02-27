ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $407,979.04 and approximately $19.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00188319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00072510 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.