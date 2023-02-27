Zevia PBC’s (ZVIA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

ZVIA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,254,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,123,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,254,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,123,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 19,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,758.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,277,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,517,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,318 shares of company stock worth $1,875,782. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

