Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.96-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.080-1.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.18 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,003,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,386. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.68.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

