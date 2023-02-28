10,265 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

