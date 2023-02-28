107,706 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of Capital Group Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,411,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 249,013 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,035,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 172.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 942,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 597,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1,336.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 892,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 830,134 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,613,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $28.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.