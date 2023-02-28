153,769 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Acquired by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 153,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in TransMedics Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 653,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after buying an additional 73,927 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $5,037,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $15,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,808 shares in the company, valued at $876,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,621,642.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,582. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. 262,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,181. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

