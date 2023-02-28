15,957 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Visa by 8.1% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 53,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,939 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,347. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.47. 1,260,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,587,009. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.