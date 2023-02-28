1inch Network (1INCH) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. 1inch Network has a market cap of $454.55 million and approximately $28.76 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00421041 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.26 or 0.28459617 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011115 BTC.

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,645,543 tokens. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.

The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.

One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.

Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

1inch Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.