1irstGold (1GOLD) One Day Volume Tops $7,970.22

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $7,970.22 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $62.73 or 0.00266348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00423060 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.97 or 0.28596062 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

