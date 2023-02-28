22,675 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $170.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,464. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.59.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

