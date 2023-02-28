2,750 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Moody’s by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Moody’s by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after buying an additional 252,425 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 249,821 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $346.22.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

