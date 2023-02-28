38,564 Shares in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAKK. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

