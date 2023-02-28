50,254 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Vale by 89.6% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768,971 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 21.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,415 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 26.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 198,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 194.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743,211. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

