8,300 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SOXX traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.56. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $501.09. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

