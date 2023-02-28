Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $649,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 220.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 88,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. 970,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.61. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

