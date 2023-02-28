ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.52 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $5,901.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00042292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00218630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,489.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00006669 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,744.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

