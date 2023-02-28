Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,099 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Absci were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Absci by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Absci in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Absci Price Performance

Absci stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Absci Co. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $9.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Absci Profile

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

