Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.77 million. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.90.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $80.49. 717,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 69.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.