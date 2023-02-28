Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.