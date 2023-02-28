ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells $10,836.06 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $10,836.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. 1,529,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
