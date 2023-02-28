ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells $10,836.06 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $10,836.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. 1,529,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

