Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 76,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,298,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 83,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

ACN opened at $266.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.84.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

