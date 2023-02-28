Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Up 775.0% in February

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 1,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,057. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.78. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

