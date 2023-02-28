Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Up 775.0% in February

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Acorn Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 1,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,057. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.78. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
