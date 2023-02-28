Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,844,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.52% of Activision Blizzard worth $4,374,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.34. 405,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,399,945. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.