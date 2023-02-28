Acumen Capital Lowers Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$19.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LCFS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Tidewater Renewables Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LCFS traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.18. The company has a market cap of C$373.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of C$9.15 and a 1-year high of C$14.27.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.