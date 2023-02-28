Adam K. Peterson Acquires 12,033 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $223,573.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,383,084 shares in the company, valued at $44,277,700.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

RMAX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. 59,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,133. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.82 million, a P/E ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 368.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RE/MAX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Featured Stories

