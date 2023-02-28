Adam K. Peterson Acquires 12,033 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $223,573.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,383,084 shares in the company, valued at $44,277,700.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
RE/MAX Stock Performance
RMAX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. 59,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,133. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.82 million, a P/E ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $30.13.
RE/MAX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 368.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
About RE/MAX
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
