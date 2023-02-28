Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,684,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,524,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 807,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 205,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 63,334 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,098.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADX opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

