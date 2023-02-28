Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AHEXY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.62.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

Shares of AHEXY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. 51,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,330. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG operates as a talent advisory and solutions company. It provides human capital solutions including flexible placement, permanent placement, career transition, outsourcing, consulting, training, up-/re-skilling, and other services. It operates through the following geographical segments: France; Adecco Northern Europe; Adecco DACH; Adecco Southern Europe & EEMENA; Adecco Americas; Adecco APAC; LHH (Talent Solutions); and Modis.

