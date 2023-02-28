Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 4.1%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.96. 484,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 551,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $895.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
