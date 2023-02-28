adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €133.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €133.00 ($141.49) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($172.34) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday.

ADS traded up €1.96 ($2.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €138.36 ($147.19). 632,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a one year high of €201.01 ($213.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €133.48.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

