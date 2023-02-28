Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.51 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Adshares has a total market cap of $37.51 million and approximately $107,302.72 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adshares has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00004387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007410 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,468 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

