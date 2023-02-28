Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Shares of ADXS stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.18.
Advaxis Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.