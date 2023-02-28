aelf Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $157.12 million and approximately $25.44 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004375 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001974 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.