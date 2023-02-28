AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AES also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

AES Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. 9,085,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,346. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. AES’s payout ratio is -140.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

