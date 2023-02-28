AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. AES also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -140.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,877,000 after purchasing an additional 230,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

