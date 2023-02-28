Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.24-1.27 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.65-5.70 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,419. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.52.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,872 shares of company stock worth $8,181,671 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 7,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,456,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

