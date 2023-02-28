Aion Price Down 66.2% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 66.2% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $140,671.27 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00210676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00101993 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00054939 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000867 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.