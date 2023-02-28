Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.42 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.90 and a 200-day moving average of $279.65.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.