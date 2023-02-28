Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 million, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 1.06. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

