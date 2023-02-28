Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1,721.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after buying an additional 1,036,586 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $90,461,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,104,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,908,717 shares of company stock worth $232,212,739. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $179.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

