Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.97

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 5259366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

