Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 2.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.53. The company had a trading volume of 199,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,127. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

