Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Alliant Energy worth $26,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,670,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after buying an additional 846,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after buying an additional 536,601 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.