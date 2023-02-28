Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALBKF remained flat at $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.
About Alpha Services and
