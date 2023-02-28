Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS ALBKF remained flat at $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

