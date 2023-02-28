Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASGTF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Altus Group Stock Performance
Altus Group stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32.
About Altus Group
Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.
