Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ameresco Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE AMRC opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

