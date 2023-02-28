American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,234 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,534 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

AXP opened at $173.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

