American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $70,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 152,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 27.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 34,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

AXP stock opened at $173.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $195.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

