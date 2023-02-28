American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
