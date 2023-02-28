AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock remained flat at $141.35 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,157. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.