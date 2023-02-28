Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.11

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMFPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($31.91) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.